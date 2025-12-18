How to watch today's Lausanne vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lausannehosts Fiorentinain the UEFA Conference League knockout playoff at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Thursday as the Swiss Super League mid-table side challenges the Italian Serie A contenders.

Lausanne has registered three back-to-back draws while Fiorentina brings technical flair and European experience, typically dominating possession in knockout stages.

Lausanne team news

Brandon Soppy and Beyatt Lekoueiry are cleared to feature in this Conference League tie following their red cards in the last game in a different competition.

Attacking options are slightly reduced, however, as Gaoussou Diakite has departed to link up with Mali for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fiorentina team news

There could be opportunities for squad players such as Amir Richardson.

The head coach has a largely healthy group to choose from, although Cher Ndour is unavailable through suspension. Robin Gosens has suffered a relapse in his recovery from a thigh issue, and both Jacopo Fazzini and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with ankle and knee problems, respectively.

