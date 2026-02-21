How to watch today's Houston Dynamo FC vs Chicago Fire FC Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch anywhere with VPN

As the 2026 MLS season kicks off, both clubs enter the pitch with a chip on their shoulder and high hopes for a turnaround. Houston Dynamo FC arrives as one of the league’s busiest teams this offseason; after a disappointing 12th-place finish in 2025, head coach Ben Olsen has overhauled the roster with marquee signings like DP winger Guilherme and the return of veteran Héctor Herrera. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC looks to capitalize on their recent momentum, including a dominant 4-1 win over Nashville that closed out their previous stretch. With Houston looking to transform Shell Energy Stadium into a fortress and Chicago aiming to spoil the party with their rapid counter-attacks, this cross-conference opener is a crucial first litmus test for two squads desperate to return to playoff contention.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 01:30.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC vs Chicago Fire FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Olsen Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Berhalter

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

The roster changes and injury reports for both clubs have set a high-stakes tone for this 2026 opener. Houston Dynamo FC enters the match with a mix of veteran leadership and fresh firepower, headlined by the return of Héctor Herrera to anchor the midfield alongside marquee signing Agustín Bouzat. However, head coach Ben Olsen will have to navigate some early-season depth issues, as midfield engine Artur remains sidelined with a knee injury and defender Felipe Andrade is currently a doubt due to a quadriceps strain. All eyes will be on the final third, where new Designated Player Guilherme is expected to make his debut and provide the creative spark Houston lacked last season.

On the other side of the pitch, Chicago Fire FC faces a major question mark in their attack, as star striker Hugo Cuypers remains a game-time decision while progressing through concussion protocol. If he is unable to lead the line, the Fire will likely lean on Jason Shokalook or David Poreba to fill the void. Defensively, the spotlight is on 20-year-old South African international Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who is slated to make his MLS debut in the heart of the backline. While the Fire remain without Andre Franco due to a long-term ACL recovery, the infusion of young talent at center-back marks a new era for a defense looking to withstand Houston’s revamped offensive front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Houston Dynamo FC has held the upper hand in this cross-conference rivalry, boasting an all-time record of 13 wins, 9 losses, and 8 draws against the Fire. However, recent encounters suggest a much more competitive landscape. While the Dynamo secured a dominant 4-1 victory in their 2023 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal clash, Chicago answered back in their most recent MLS meeting in April 2024 with a gritty 2-1 win at Soldier Field. Over the last eight fixtures, the series is perfectly split with four wins apiece, proving that while Houston may have the historical edge, the Fire have become experts at playing the role of the spoiler in recent years.

Standings

