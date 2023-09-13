The Lionesses are back! Sarina Wiegman names first England squad since World Cup heartbreak as Keira Walsh & Bethany England miss out on Nations League clashes

Sarina Wiegman has named her first England squad since the Lionesses' World Cup final heartbreak, with Keira Walsh and Beth England missing out.

First squad since Spain defeat

Nations League games vs Scotland & Netherlands

Walsh & England out injured

WHAT HAPPENED? England are back in action later this month for the first time since their agonising loss to Spain in Sydney on August 20, as they face Scotland and the Netherlands in the inaugural Nations League. Coach Wiegman has named her squad for the fixtures, largely staying loyal to the group that reached the World Cup final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, key midfielder Keira Walsh - who suffered a knee problem at the tournament - and striker Bethany England have both been ruled out through injury. Lucy Staniforth, Maya Le Tissier and Jess Park have all been called up for the camp.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Discussing Walsh's injury, Wiegman said in a press conference: "She has a small calf injury. It’s not a major thing. It has nothing to do with that [World Cup] injury."

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? Wiegman's charges will hope to bounce back from the devastating defeat in the World Cup final in these Nations League games, starting against Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on September 22.