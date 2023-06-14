Lionel Messi's World Cup announcement was 'logical' but there's still plenty of time until 2026 tournament, say Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi's World Cup announcement was "logical", says Lionel Scaloni, but the Argentina boss still thinks its possible he can make the 2026 event.

Messi says he won't play 2026 World Cup

Scaloni supports decision

But hints at plenty of playing time beforehand

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning Albiceleste captain announced in a bombshell interview on Tuesday that, while he would not hang up his international boots immediately, he would be taking no part in the next showcase international event in 2026. Argentina coach Scaloni feels the time is right to make such a call - but he won't be closing the door for Messi when the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States eventually rolls around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference ahead of Thursday's friendly clash against Australia, Scaloni told reporters: "His statements seem to me to be very prudent and he is not lying. The reality is that he's going to see what happens. We're going to follow his progress and I think it's the logical thing to do. The World Cup is so far away and he is very cautious. The important thing is that he feels good and that he wants to play. With the passage of time we will see how he is and if he feels up to it, which is the important thing because he will know how to play football today and in ten years' time."

Asked specifically about Messi's potential playing time against the Socceroos, Scaloni replied: "In principle the whole game, but we'll see. He's always played with me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wednesday's announcement wasn't the only bombshell dropped by the 35-year-old in recent days. Aside from insisting that the Ballon d'Or was "no longer important" to him, Messi snubbed moves to Saudi Arabia and former club Barcelona by confirming his imminent move to MLS outfit Inter Miami, thus putting an end to a tumultuous time at Paris Saint-Germain.

And Scaloni appeared glad that Messi would be turning out for a team that fully appreciates him, telling reporters: "I'm happy that he has chosen to play for a club in a city that I think will treat him wonderfully, where he will be happy playing football, which is what we all want. Regardless of the league or the country, it is important that he feels good, in the league and at the club. And I think he's going to have the conditions to do well there, which is what it's all about. He has earned it and he deserves it".

WHAT NEXT? Scaloni's words suggest that Messi will feature from the start against Australia on Thursday, before Argentina's next friendly matchup against Indonesia on Monday.