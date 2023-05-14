'Do not ask me!' - Lionel Messi transfer links addressed by Al-Hilal president amid increasing PSG contract uncertainty

Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel refused to comment on Lionel Messi's transfer despite the player being closely linked with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the current season, and he has been strongly linked with a move to either his former club Barcelona or Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. Earlier this week, it was reported that a move to the Arab country is a done deal on a world record package of £400 million ($505m). But his father later dismissed the rumour by suggesting that the star forward is yet to decide on his future.

And on Friday, after Al-Hilal's triumph over Al-Wehda in the final of the King Cup of Champions, club president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel refused to comment when asked if Messi will be coming to Saudi Arabia next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the final, the Al-Hilal president said, "Do not ask me about Messi, I will not give any news. If something official comes out you will find it in the press department."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi returned to action for PSG on Sunday in a Ligue 1 clash against Ajaccio amid jeering from the home fans after serving a suspension imposed on him by the club. PSG won the clash 5-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The 35-year-old Messi will be next seen in action for PSG when they take on Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash on May 21.