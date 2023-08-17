$12k to watch Lionel Messi! Ticket prices soar to ridiculous levels ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final as fans cash in on golden chance to see Argentine lift his first trophy in the U.S

Ticket prices have risen to an incredible $12,000 ahead in the Leagues Cup final between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami against Nashville.

Messi on the brink of first silverware in the U.S.

Miami to play Nashville in Leagues Cup final

Ticket prices exceed $12k

WHAT HAPPENED? American fans do not want to miss the golden chance to potentially see the Argentine lift his first trophy since he joined the Herons in the summer which has led to an insane demand for tickets. In fact, they have been priced higher than the Champions League final passes where Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win their first continental title.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the lowest-priced seats were sold at $77.50 during the Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Games Stadium, the cheapest tickets for the Nashville vs Inter Miami clash are currently available for $484.45 at Ticketmaster. Whereas, the best seats in the house are trading at an astronomical $12,075!

AND WHAT'S MORE: The season ticket member pre-sale ended on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET and the general public tickets were accessible an hour later. The Geodis Park has a capacity of 30,000 and it is expected to be a full house on Saturday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Messi has scored nine goals in his six matches in the Leagues Cup and would like to get on the scoresheet again in the final to make it a memorable outing for himself and the fans.