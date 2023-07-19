'Doesn't care about money' - Lionel Messi snubbed Saudi Arabia transfer 'because he loves football', insists Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov

Lionel Messi rejected a move to Saudi Arabia because he "loves football", according to Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi opted against making a huge move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal, that would have earned him £400m ($505m) in order to sign for Inter Miami in MLS. Stoichkov has heralded a fellow Barca legend for deciding against chasing the money in the Middle East, and he believes the reasoning behind it is Messi's love of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Stats Perform, Stoichkov said: "We didn't play for money, we played for love.

"This shows greatness. It didn't matter to me to know my salary or the bonuses, for me it was more important to play and that people value me.

"The agents take care of the other things. Messi comes to compete and play and he doesn't care about money because he loves football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has yet to make his debut for Inter Miami; he was scheduled to play against Cruz Azul later this month, but the club's co-owner David Beckham has claimed that it may be pushed back as manager Tata Martino assesses the Argentine's fitness.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Messi will hope to make his debut soon enough, with Inter Miami in desperate need of his magic after failing to win any of their last 11 MLS matches.