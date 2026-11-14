Lionel Messi to return to Estadio Monumental on January 19 as Inter Miami face River Plate in historic Buenos Aires preseason friendly

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Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will return to the Estadio Monumental on January 19 when the Major League Soccer side face River Plate in a preseason friendly. The Buenos Aires exhibition will mark the first time the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has ever played a club match on Argentine soil.

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Argentine icon makes homeland return

Announced on the Argentine club's social media channels, January's fixture brings Messi back to the venue where he made 29 appearances for his country. His last outing there came on October 6 during a 3-0 win over Benin that marked his 208th and final international cap alongside his 126th goal. Before that farewell, hosts president Stefano Di Carlo handed him an honorary membership card, plaque and named shirt.

Previous meetings span four clubs

That October tribute also referenced December 18, 2022, when the playmaker led his nation to a third World Cup crown to sit alongside his 2021 and 2024 Copa America triumphs across a 21-year international career. Although January's trip is his maiden club appearance in his homeland, the forward has previously faced opposition from his native country on four occasions elsewhere.

Representing Barcelona, he beat Estudiantes at the 2009 Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates before facing Marcelo Gallardo's side - who boast 38 domestic titles and four Copa Libertadores crowns - in the December 2015 final in Japan. Under Luis Enrique, the Catalans won 3-0 as their talisman opened the scoring in the 36th minute prior to a second-half Luis Suarez brace, while he also defeated Boca Juniors in the 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy and drew 1-1 with boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Florida in 2024.

Herons build around prolific talisman

Since joining the Herons in 2023 and extending his contract through the 2028 campaign, the veteran has guided the franchise to the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield. In September 2026, he became the first player in club history to reach 100 goals before clinching a record second consecutive Golden Boot with 26 regular-season strikes.

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Earlier this week, the forward was also named a finalist for the 2026 league MVP award as he bids to become the first player to claim the prize three years running. Adding a fixture in the Argentine capital continues an international preseason strategy that has previously seen the American outfit visit Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Puerto Rico.

Star-studded squad prepares for kickoff

While kickoff times and ticket details remain unconfirmed, Miami expect Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Suarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Thiago Almada to join their skipper for the trip. The match will help River prepare for their domestic schedule while serving as a high-profile warm-up for the visitors. Following their South American visit, the Herons will open the 2027 league campaign against FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium on February 19.