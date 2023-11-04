Would Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? 2023 Ballon d’Or winner opens up on Europe loan possibility amid Inter Miami offseason

Lionel Messi believes his career in Europe is over after a dream return to Barcelona in the summer fell through, before he joined Inter Miami.

Messi rules out Europe return

Return to Barca fell through

Messi committed to Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi joined the MLS side over the summer, but there have been plenty of rumours that he could return to Europe before he retires. However, after winning a record eighth Ballon d'Or award on Monday, the Argentine poured water on those reports.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked during an interview with L'Equipe if his time in Europe is over, Messi said: "Yes. Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don't think I will ever return to playing in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also addressed rumours about a potential return to Barcelona. "I could have returned, but it wasn't like that. It was something similar to what happened in 2021. It was very similar to having to go to Paris [Saint-Germain] in 2021. I thought about returning to Barca, about my life there, about retiring there as I always wanted, but it wasn't possible."

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Inter Miami failed to reach the MLS play-offs, meaning Messi won't play competitive club football again until March, although a friendly celebrating his Golden Ball triumph is arranged for next week. There have been reports that he could return to his first club - Newell's Old Boys - once his two-year deal in Miami expires in 2025.