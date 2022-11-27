'We made our true debut' - Lionel Messi reacts after inspiring Argentina to vital World Cup win over Mexico
- Messi relieved after Mexico win
- Claims Argentina made true World Cup debut
- Messi scored and assisted in the win
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi revealed that the unexpected defeat against the minnows rocked the dressing room and they were grateful for an opportunity to turn things around.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Messi said, "We lived with discomfort given the defeat in the opening match [against Saudi Arabia] was something we didn’t expect. The days felt very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around.
"We knew it was a critical game. Luckily we had the option to win and it was a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again. We needed this result, it seems like in the second half we made our true debut."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina skipper broke the deadlock against Mexico with a stunning strike and then provided the assist for Enzo Fernandez's clincher. In the process, he became the first footballer to have at least one assist in five editions of the World Cup.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will now hope to seal their knockout berth as they take on Poland in their final group stage match on November 30.
Editors' Picks
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Mbappe makes the World Cup his playground! France winners, losers and ratings as Kylian downs Danes to seal last-16 spot
- Forget Bellingham and Rice! USMNT trio Adams, McKennie and Musah produce midfield masterclass against England
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Mbappe, Richarlison and Gakpo among the early frontrunners