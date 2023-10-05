WATCH: The goal that dooms Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's season?! Xherdan Shaqiri scores the dagger in Chicago Fire's 4-1 pummeling of Herons

Xherdan Shaqiri may have scored the goal that dooms Inter Miami's season! The Swiss forward added the dagger in Fire's 4-1 pummeling of the Herons.

Shaqiri nets dagger

Messi misses to injury

Miami's playoff hopes in shambles

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich ace crashed the far post in a gliding effort, scoring the fourth and final goal of the match in front of 60,000+ fans - a historic record attendance at Soldier Field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an uphill battle to begin with, but now it's become a mountain to climb. Inter Miami's 2023 MLS playoff dreams feel all but shattered as they suffered an embarrassing pummeling at the hand of the Fire Wednesday evening.

With just three matches remaining, the Herons are not statistically eliminated, but they need to win out and earn nine out of a possible nine points if they want any chance at continuing their campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The Herons are back in action Saturday when they host 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati in a do-or-die match as they make one last playoff push.

