'No ceiling' - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami transfer tipped to transform North American football by Concacaf president

Lionel Messi could have a transformative effect on North American football after joining Inter Miami, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani says.

Messi made Inter Miami switch this summer

Tipped to be a big force in MLS

CONCACAF chief sees great potential

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi made the switch to the MLS side this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has arrived in the United States amid much fanfare and the CONCACAF chief feels his presence will raise the standard of football on the continent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Montagliani told BBC Sport: "Everyone has always looked at our region as the future of football. But our region is also the present in terms of our leagues, our clubs, our competition and what we bring to the table from a global standpoint.

"This is just the beginning. There is no ceiling for the growth of the game in our region. Having Lionel Messi in MLS is a tremendous boost. Not only is he the best player in the world on the pitch but off it he has been a tremendous ambassador to the game. It is not just the bigger picture in terms of the league - and it is a tremendous boost to the league. At the micro level, you can see tickets have gone through the roof for visiting teams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be joined in Florida by former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets while Jordi Alba has also been linked with the club. However, the Argentina and Spain heroes are tasked with the difficult job of lifting Inter Miami off the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Gerardo Martino's team have gone 11 games without a win in MLS, most recently losing to St Louis.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The ex-Barcelona star will likely make his Inter Miami debut when they meet Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup next week.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!