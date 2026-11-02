Lionel Messi magic leads Inter Miami comeback against New England Revolution to secure 2027 Champions Cup berth

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Lionel Messi produced another masterclass to guide Inter Miami to a vital 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution. The Argentine's decisive goal ensured his team secured a coveted spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup while moving them up to second in the Eastern Conference.

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Messi magic seals progression

Inter Miami secured their place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the New England Revolution. Messi proved to be the difference-maker in Foxborough, providing a crucial assist before scoring the decisive winning goal.

The narrow victory helped Miami leapfrog their opponents into second place in the Eastern Conference. They achieved this vital milestone with just one match remaining in the MLS regular season.

Overcoming a sluggish start

The hosts controlled the opening 45 minutes, creating the best opportunities and edging the tactical battle, but the match remained goalless at the break. Daniel Gazdag then opened the scoring for the Revolution early in the second half. Miami responded brilliantly in the 69th minute. Messi delivered a deft backward header to set up German Berterame, who fired the visitors level.

A trademark winning strike

Messi completed the comeback in spectacular fashion. The Argentine forward dribbled past several defenders outside the penalty box before smashing a trademark low, left-footed shot past goalkeeper Matt Turner. The Revolution almost snatched a dramatic late draw when Ian Fray scored an own goal. However, the offside flag quickly rescued Miami and ensured Messi's heroics were not undone.

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Miami manager Kily Gonzalez was quick to praise his talismanic captain following the vital victory. "I have no doubt that he's the best of all," he insisted. "Leo at his age and what he does, from my point of view, deserves the MVP and also the Ballon d'Or."

Eyes on the MLS playoffs

The crucial win means Inter Miami will join Nashville SC, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and the Revolution in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. They avoided a high-pressure scenario on Decision Day to secure their qualification. Miami now sit on 59 points from 33 matches. They will finish their regular season campaign with an important home fixture against Charlotte FC.