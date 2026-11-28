Defending champions Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have been eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs after suffering a 1-0 Game 2 defeat to the Columbus Crew. Following the Round One sweep, Herons head coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez rejected the "failure" label despite his star-studded roster failing to score across both games.
Messi and Inter Miami suffer shock Round One sweep
Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami have crashed out of the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One, suffering a 1-0 Game 2 defeat to the Columbus Crew on Friday night at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Santi Rodriguez struck a 92nd-minute winner from an Anass Zaroury cross to complete a stunning Best-of-3 series sweep after Columbus routed 10-man Miami 3-0 in Game 1 at Nu Stadium.
The result ended Miami's bid to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup winner since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12 and echoed their early 2024 postseason exit to Atlanta United. "I’m very sad about this disappointment, like everyone else," head coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez told reporters. "But this goes on. We have to lift our heads up."
'The word failure is too strong' for Messi and Co.
Despite scoring a league-best 80 regular-season goals—led by Messi's 26 goals and 17 assists—Miami were shut out twice in a row. Stars including Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, and German Berterame could not find a breakthrough, with Casemiro seeing a goal disallowed and Berterame missing from point-blank range.
"That’s how this goes. When you lose at this stage having the best player in the world [Messi], it’s normal for everyone to start using the word ‘failure’," Gonzalez said. "But I’ll say it again: the word ‘failure’ is very different when you don’t try. This wasn’t about names but rather performance. I think the team played well today, beyond our unfortunate elimination."
Gonzalez reflects on short tenure after September trophy
Gonzalez took charge just two months ago, kicking off his spell by guiding Inter Miami to the Campeones Cup title in September—the club's fourth trophy since Messi arrived in 2023. While Messi remains poised to clinch a historic third straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, the Argentine coach insisted an early exit does not define his squad's effort.
"I’ve been in charge for two months, and for me, the word ‘failure’ is too strong in life. This is soccer," Gonzalez added. "… And that's what soccer has: sometimes it’s your turn, sometimes not. Now, it’s our turn to be left out."
Offseason questions loom while Columbus march on
While interim head coach Laurent Courtois and the surging Crew advance to face either the New England Revolution or Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals next weekend, Inter Miami enter an unexpectedly early offseason.
With Messi, Suarez, De Paul, and Casemiro all left empty-handed in their title defense, Miami must regroup after seeing another regular-season juggernaut fall short in Round One.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.