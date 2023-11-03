Lionel Messi back in action! Inter Miami superstar to be honoured for historic eight Ballon d'Or win ahead of commemorative friendly against NYCFC

Lionel Messi will feature for Inter Miami this offseason after the MLS club announced a friendly commemorating his latest Ballon d'Or win.

Messi celebrated eighth Ballon d'Or

Commemorative friendly announced

Game vs NYCFC dubbed 'Noche d'Or'

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial Argentine celebrated a staggering eighth Golden Ball on Monday after his exploits for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina. And his current employers Inter Miami revealed on Friday their contributions to celebrating the historic award, as Miami will face up against fellow Eastern Conference side New York City FC in a "a night full of festivities" on November 10.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to honour Messi means that Miami fans will be able to see the 36-year-old in action, which looked in doubt earlier this week. The side presided over by David Beckham were forced to withdraw from their China Tour on Wednesday over apparent "commercial and bureaucratic issues", with the space in the calendar now filled with the upcoming 'Noche d'Or'.

DID YOU KNOW? Since joining Miami in July, Messi posted an impressive 11 goals and eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, finishing second in the MLS Newcomer of the Year despite only playing half the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? The commemorative night at the DRV PNK Stadium will be followed by an "afterparty" at the BRESH nightclub, the MLS club announced.