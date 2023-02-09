Lionel Messi injury prompts PSG Champions League concern with Bayern Munich match approaching

Paris Saint-Germain are concerned Lionel Messi will miss the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Bayern through injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi picked up a hamstring injury in PSG's Coupe de France defeat to Marseille which could keep him out of the team's Champions League clash with Bayern, according to L'Equipe. The World Cup winner has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Monaco in Ligue 1 but PSG are hopeful he can return for the visit of the Bavarian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will be eager to have Messi available, particularly as Kylian Mbappe is out with a thigh injury and is expected to miss the visit from Bayern. Christophe Galtier's side could therefore be without two of their top forwards for what is a crunch game and head into the match on a poor run of form, having also dropped points in Ligue 1 in 2023 to Reims, Rennes and Lens.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French champions are still searching for their first Champions League trophy and brought in Messi in the hope the Argentine could help secure the long-sought silverware. Messi has 15 goals in all competitions this season for PSG and three in six games since returning to the team after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side take on Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday before welcoming Bayern to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.