Lionel Messi gets beautiful tribute from Roger Federer as tennis star compares his passes to art

Tennis legend Roger Federer has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentine was named in TIME's magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2023 after captaining his team to World Cup victory and completing football. Tennis star Federer, who is arguably the greatest tennis player of all-time, has penned a tribute to Messi in the award announcement list, comparing his football to art.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension," Federer wrote. "My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country.

"Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Federer, who announced his retirement from tennis in September 2022, also wrote about how he hopes 35-year-old Messi can continue his career for some time to come.

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations," he added. "I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment."

WHAT NEXT? Messi's future remains uncertain, with the forward out of contract at the end of the season, and amid speculation he could return to former club Barcelona. The Argentine is due back in action on the pitch on Saturday when PSG take on Lens in Ligue 1.