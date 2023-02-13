'I'd love it' - Lionel Messi's Barcelona return would be 'very special', admits Ronald Araujo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo admitted that he "would love" to see Lionel Messi return to the club in the summer.

Messi's PSG contract expires in June

Barca return rumoured

Araujo admits he "would love it"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June with little progress as yet in terms of a renewal, leading some to point towards a sensational return to the Catalan club. Araujo - who spent two seasons with Messi in the Barca first team - didn't hide his feelings when asked what he thought about the move.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Messi’s return? We’ll see, but I’d love it," the 23-year-old told Gerard Romero's Jijantes FC. “Leo’s return will be very special. He is the best player in the world and we will be happy if he can come back. If I was Mateu Alemany [Barca's director of football], I would sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Leo Messi.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite losing out on the La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid immediately after Messi's departure, and two successive group stage exits from the Champions League, Barca have recently been flying without their former No.10. Xavi's side sit eleven points clear in the league having conceded just seven goals all season, with Araujo slowly working his way back into the team following a thigh problem which kept him out for almost three months.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARAUJO? The Uruguayan will be part of a Barcelona side who will take on Manchester United in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.