Which player will end up winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot this season?

Although Ligue 1 is dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, there's often a Monaco or a Lille that pulls off the unimaginable.

Similarly, the French top-flight is known to produce some of the most talented youngsters in the world. Kylian Mbappe, who is perhaps one of the biggest stars in the world at the moment, continues to be the league's poster boy along with his teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Over the years, it's not just the young players who run the show. Veterans such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani showcased their efficiency in front of goal time and again when they plied their trade for Paris Saint-Germain.

While Mbappe and Neymar are unsurprising names in the list of top goal scorers in Ligue 1 this season, Lens' Florian Sotoca has already equalled his goal tally from the 2021-22 season, helping his side climb to fourth place in the standings.

Lille's Jonathan David, Reims' Folarin Balogun, and Lorient's Terem Moffi are also among the top goal scorers in the league this season. The respective teams will be hoping for those players to continue their fine form as it will only help them have a relatively stronger finish in the league by the end of the season.

GOAL brings you a rundown of the leading goal scorers in Ligue 1 across the 2022-23 season.

Ligue 1 top scorers 2022-23

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 8 =1 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 8 =3 Jonathan David Lille 6 =3 Florian Sotoca Lens 6 =3 Folarin Balogun Reims 6 =3 Terem Moffi Lorient 6 =7 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 5 =7 Mama Balde Troyes 5 =7 Elye Wahi Montpeiller 5 =7 Tete Lyon 5

Who finished as the Ligue 1 top scorer last season?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the star names in Ligue 1. He has finished as top scorer of Ligue 1 in the last four seasons, from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Mbappe scored a whopping 28 goals in 35 league appearances last season, helping Les Parisiens to win the league.

The fact that he leads the scoring charts this season should be an ominous sign for other contenders who might be eyeing the Golden Boot this time around.