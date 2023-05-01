Leicester and Everton both forced to settle for a draw in relegation six-pointer as Foxes move out of bottom three

Alex Iwobi rescued a point for the Toffees after James Maddison missed a penalty at 2-1 for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Everton come from behind to snatch draw

Point moves Leicester out of bottom three

Seamus Coleman stretchered off for Everton

TELL ME MORE: A dramatic first half brought three goals and a penalty miss. Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired the visitors ahead from the spot, before Caglar Soyuncu equalised with a low effort that squirmed underneath Jordan Pickford. Leicester then went ahead when Maddison freed Jamie Vardy to run through on goal. The striker rounded the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

Leicester then wasted a chance to make it 3-1 just before half-time. Maddison stepped up take a penalty after a Michael Keane handball but fired his spot-kick straight down the middle and saw it blocked by Pickford, who had stood his ground.

Everton made Leicester pay for the miss by equalising 10 minutes in to the second half. Iwobi side-footed past Daniel Iverson to make it 2-2 after the ball fell kindly to the former Arsenal man. Both sides had chances to win it in the closing stages but couldn't find another goal and had to settle for a point.

THE MVP: Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen may have been beaten twice, but the Dane also pulled off some superb saves that helped preserve a point for the Foxes. The highlight of his performance came in the dying minutes when he flung himself to the right to push a fierce shot from Abdoulaye Doucoure around the post. Doucoure fell to the ground in disbelief with his head in his hands after being denied by the stopper, which said it all.

THE BIG LOSER: Everton lost captain Seamus Coleman to a serious looking injury just before half-time in what will be a big blow to Sean Dyche's side. The defender is exactly the sort of player the Toffees will need if they are to beat the drop this season. Indeed, his attempts to whip up the crowd as he was being stretchered off spoke volumes of his character and leadership. The 34-year-old is also out of contact in the summer, meaning if the injury is as serious as it looked, he might have already played his last game for the club.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Both teams are back in action next Monday. Leicester are at Craven Cottage to take on Fulham while Everton head to Brighton.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐