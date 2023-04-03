‘Legend’ - Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale donates £1,000 to help to fund career-saving operation for former team-mate

Kind-hearted Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has donated £1,000 to help fund a career-saving operation for former team-mate Connor Dimaio.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dimaio, who played alongside Ramsdale at Sheffield United and Chesterfield, has suffered an injury that threatens to end his playing days at the age of 27 – with anterior cruciate ligaments being ruptured as well as straining medial and lateral ligaments. He is currently turning out for non-league side Matlock Town and needed to raise £6,000 in order to have surgery done privately – having been unable to get under the knife on the NHS – with England international Ramsdale chipping in to help make that procedure possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dimaio has branded Ramsdale a “legend” on social media, while Matlock – who set up the JustGiving funding page – have tweeted: “Arsenal's number one coming through with an incredible donation... we cannot thank Aaron enough.” Dimaio has now raised £6,195 as a result of Ramsdale’s donation.

WHAT NEXT? Former Republic of Ireland U21 international Dimaio came through the ranks at Sheffield United when Ramsdale joined the Blades’ academy system and has kept a close eye on how a former colleague has been getting on down the years – with Arsenal currently in the process of chasing down the Premier League title.