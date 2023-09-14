Left out! USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath faces months out of action after being omitted from Nottingham Forest's Premier League squad

Nottingham Forest have left United States men's national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath out of their squad for the Premier League this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Forest named 25 players eligible to play in the English top-flight following the close of the transfer window and Horvath has not been included. Matt Turner, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Wayne Hennessey are the three goalkeepers Steve Cooper can field this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Horvath, 28, joined Forest in 2021 but has only featured 11 times, and he has not made a Premier League appearance having spent last season on loan at Luton. Horvath will have to wait until January to either move to another club or convince Cooper to include him in the squad for the second half of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Horvath, whose contract expires next summer, will likely hope to make a move away from Forest in the next transfer window.