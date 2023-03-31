Leeds United consider hiring Patrick Vieira as ex-Crystal Palace boss looks to make immediate Premier League return

Leeds United are reportedly looking to hire Patrick Vieira as their new manager as the Arsenal legend looks to make a return to the Premier League.

Vieira was sacked by Palace in March

Leeds had him on shortlist to replace Marsch

Could bring him in to take over from Gracia

WHAT HAPPENED? The French manager was shown the door by Crystal Palace after a winless run of 12 matches that saw them sitting just three points off the drop. According to talkSPORT, the 46-year-old is still admired by the decision makers at Elland Road and they could turn to Vieira at the end of the season, when current manager Javi Gracia's contract expires.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report mentions Vieira was on the shortlist to replace Jesse Marsch in February after the American was relieved of his duties following a 1-0 Premier League defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest. The Frenchman is eager to return to management in England after what he feels was a 'harsh' decision by Crystal Palace to sack him after leading the Eagles to a 12th-place finish and the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Palace brought Roy Hodgson out of retirement for a second spell at Selhurst Park after parting ways with Vieira, with The Athletic reporting that the players had become unsettled under his reign and that Vieira himself was frustrated by Palace's recruitment.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS UNITED? Leeds will travel to Emirates Stadium to take on league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.