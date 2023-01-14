Leeds United complete club-record transfer for Hoffenheim youngster Georginio Rutter

Leeds United have officially signed striker Georginio Rutter for a club record £36m transfer fee, subject to international clearance.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Frenchman arrives from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a five-and-a-half-year deal. As the club's second January signing – after the arrival of Max Wober from RB Salzburg – he will wear the No.24 shirt for Jesse Marsch's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his young age, Rutter made 64 appearances in all competitions over in Germany, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists. He will help provide depth up top alongside the likes of Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford – with the latter struggling with fitness issues over the past two seasons.

DID YOU KNOW? Rutter has already played alongside Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier with the two lining up together for the France Under-21s.

WHAT NEXT FOR RUTTER? The striker obviously missed the club's loss to Aston Villa on Friday night but could potentially be in line to feature later this month, perhaps next Sunday against Brentford.