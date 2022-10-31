Leeds' Marsch on celebration against Liverpool: My wife has been asking what's wrong with me!

Jesse Marsch says even his wife has been questioning him about his celebration during Leeds' recent win over Liverpool at Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds stunned Liverpool with a late winner over the weekend as Crysencio Summerville scored in the 89th minute to snatch a vital 2-1 victory. As the goal hit the back of the net, Marsch was seen waving his hand in celebration, prompting plenty of questions from outsiders and even his own wife.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the win, Marsch took to Instagram saying: "A lot was said before yesterday’s game but the commitment of the squad has never faltered and yesterday was the reward for weeks of hard work. We know we’re not perfect and we’ve got work to do but we love this team and this club and we’ll keep pushing."

In response, a fan asked Marsch for some clarification on the celebration, to which Marsch replied: "Honestly I have no idea. My wife has been asking me since the match what is wrong with me!?!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win was a vital one for Marsch and Leeds with the club struggling in the Premier League this season. Even with the three points at Anfield, Leeds sit 15th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSCH? Now riding a bit of momentum, Leeds will look ahead to a return to Elland Road, where they'll host Bournemouth on Saturday.