Leeds 'have one of the best dressing rooms I've seen' says match-winner Junior Firpo despite recent managerial turmoil

Junior Firpo's first Premier League goal was enough to secure Leeds all three points against Southampton, giving Javi Gracia a winning start.

Game was goalless at the break

Firpo grabbed winner 13 minutes from time

Leeds out of bottom three with win

WHAT HAPPENED? Javi Gracia got off to a perfect start as Leeds boss as Firpo's late strike saw them over the line against a lacklustre Southampton, who lost their first game since giving Ruben Selles their managerial role on a full-time basis. Firpo's tame finish somehow squeezed under Gavin Bazunu in the Southampton goal, setting Elland Road alight with joy as they moved out of the relegation zone at the expense of Everton and Bournemouth.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory, the left-back said: "It's probably [the biggest goal of my career]. In the situation we are right now, we don't deserve one here but I got a goal. We did a really good first half. We thought it could be a game like others where we create chances, don't score and then the other team scores once. We managed the game really well. It has been one of the toughest times in my career, but we have one of the best dressing rooms I've seen and we deserve the win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no telling as to how important that goal from Firpo could prove to be come the end of the season. It's still very tight at the foot of the Premier League table with five points separating Southampton at the bottom and West Ham in 16th.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Their battle for Premier League survival goes on and will likely go down to the wire. Leeds have tough game away at Chelsea next Saturday but might fancy themselves to get something because of the Blues' recent form.