Leandro Paredes involved in HEATED row with Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus training session & will return to PSG this summer

Leandro Paredes has reportedly been involved in a heated row with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri after a training session.

Paredes unhappy with lack of minutes

Confronted Allegri after a training session

Will return to PSG in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder has been scarcely used by Allegri since joining Juve on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, with the veteran tactician picking the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli ahead of him. According to Fabiana della Valle, Paredes did not look happy when he returned to the dressing room after completing the morning training session on Monday, and got involved in a heated argument with Allegri while expressing his discontent over his lack of playing time. The 28-year-old did not go to lunch with the rest of the squad after the incident, which has thrown his future into doubt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paredes' joined the Serie A giants in 2022 on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. However, it has been made clear that the Bianconeri will pass up the chance to sign him outright. The midfielder will head back to Paris when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Juventus are reportedly planning to further strengthen their midfield and will pursue Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi in the upcoming transfer window. The 23-year-old has burst onto the footballing scene in Italy with his impressive performances, having started almost every game for the club in Serie A, scoring six goals in 29 appearances.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PAREDES? The Juventus midfielder will most likely start on the bench when Allegri rallies his troops against Sporting CP on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.