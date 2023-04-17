Lazio star Ciro Immobile claims he ‘behaved correctly’ in tram crash amid reports he was responsible

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has insisted he "behaved correctly" after being involved in a car accident involving a tram in Rome.

Lazio have confirmed that their captain suffered a fractured rib and a spinal cord injury during the incident which saw his car virtually destroyed.

Immobile's lawyer has now issued a statement on Instagram Stories and denied any wrongdoing on his client's behalf.

"The thoughts of my client Ciro Immobile, who is shaken over what happened today, go to his two daughters and to the driver of the tram, who he hopes will have a quick recovery," read the statement.

"[He is] Relieved that nobody suffered serious injuries, aware in this moment that he behaved correctly, he has full trust in the authorities who are completing their investigation."

Conflicting theories have already emerged regarding the cause of the crash. The driver of the tram told Repubblica: “I remember I passed a green traffic light and saw the car coming at full speed."

However, the Corriere dello Sport has reported the tram went through a red light before hitting Immobile's car, something Immobile was seen claiming in videos posted on social media.

"The tram went through a red light," he said. "Luckily I'm fine, my arm just hurts a little."

The incident occurred after Immobile had scored in a 3-0 win for Lazio against Spezia on Friday in Serie A. Immobile now has 12 goals for the season for Lazio from 30 appearances in all competitions.