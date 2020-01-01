Lautaro told Barcelona ‘train only passes once’ as Kempes talks up Messi link

The World Cup-winning former Argentina international believes a fellow countryman should be giving serious thought to a high-profile transfer

Lautaro Martinez has been urged to seriously consider a move away from , with legend Mario Kempes pointing out that the “train only passes once”.

A star turn on the books at San Siro is being heavily linked with a big-money transfer to Camp Nou.

The Liga giants have made the South American forward a top target for the next window, with Goal revealing that a lucrative contract offer is being readied.

Inter are reluctant to part with Lautaro’s potential, having offered the 22-year-old a European stage on which to thrive, but their hand may be forced if a formal approach is made.

Kempes feels a fellow countryman should jump at the chance to take on a new challenge in Catalunya as he may not get another opportunity to link up with Barca and Lionel Messi.

The 1978 World Cup winner told Tuttomercatoweb: “Lautaro, for a couple of years now, has proven to be a great No.9.

“He’s shown it at Inter and Argentina. I believe that the train only passes once and, beyond the fact that Inter are a great team recognised globally, Barca are totally different.

“Playing with Messi would be fantastic. If he stays with Inter, it could be a good thing in terms of him continuing to gain experience.

“But if he wants to go to Barcelona and Inter are willing to let him leave for good money...”

Lautaro is not the only Argentine to be catching the eye in Italian football at present.

Paulo Dybala has overcome a testing start to 2019-20 to play his way back into favour under Maurizio Sarri at .

Questions continue to be asked of whether the 26-year-old can become the global superstar many expected him to be, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo alongside him in Turin, but Kempes believes further potential can be unlocked.

He added: “Dybala only lacks the belief that he is a great footballer.

“After his great experience at Palermo he had a great start with Juve and he did beautiful things. I don't know if Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival made him play a little less. However, he is an important player for Juve and in the national team.

“We must accept that players like him are different. He must fight and put what he has inside on the field.”

Dybala has been linked with a move to in the recent past, with and among his suitors, but a new contract is now being mooted at Juve for a player already tied to terms through to 2022.