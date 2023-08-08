'We have got Lauren James' back completely' - England's Lionesses will rally round Chelsea star after Women's World Cup red card against Nigeria

England stars Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze expressed support for Lauren James after her red card in a dramatic Women's World Cup win over Nigeria.

James saw red in win over Nigeria

England would progress narrowly on penalties

Lionesses team-mates have expressed support

WHAT HAPPENED? James was sent off in the Lionesses' last 16 clash with Nigeria on Monday for deliberately stepping on defender Michelle Alozie. Sarina Wiegman's side were second-best in the game and were close to going out, with their efforts not helped by the 21-year-old's dismissal. But the European champions ultimately came through in a penalty shootout.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters about the red card incident, England captain Millie Bright said: "It’s football. Listen, I have had red cards. Everyone goes through it as a player, everyone goes through it on the world stage. But for me, it’s not a situation that needs too much light shining on it. It’s happened. It’s in the past. We are through. All that matters is we come together as a group, we have each others’ backs, and it is just another challenge in football that the player has to face. But we have got her back completely.

"I think it is really important that we look after each other. I have been through that. I know exactly how that feels. I think it is important that she has her space and lets her emotions settle. But it’s done now, we move on. We are through."

Full-back Lucy Bronze added: “Obviously she’s going to be disappointed in herself. I went straight off the pitch after the game to make sure she was okay. Obviously she was a little bit upset and rightfully so and more than anything she just feels bad for the team. I said to her, 'We’ve made it through, it’s a team, it’s not just one player'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wiegman now has a big selection call to make when it comes to the quarter-finals. James has been England's best player in this tournament, even if she was restricted massively by Nigeria's clever and well-executed game plan on Monday. The coach will need to pick the right player to replace her goals and creativity, with James having scored three goals and provided three assists in four games.

WHAT NEXT? England will face Colombia in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday, August 12 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.