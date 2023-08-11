Late twist in Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga as Tottenham 'revoke his permission to fly' to Germany - with England striker left waiting in his car for green light

Tottenham have reportedly 'revoked Harry Kane's permission to fly' to undergo his medical with Bayern, leaving him waiting in his car for updates.

WHAT HAPPENED? Everything seemed to be on track between the two clubs regarding the Kane transfer. The England striker was initially hesitant on joining Bayern, but changed his mind and the move seemed a formality. Yet Sky in Germany are now suggesting that Tottenham are blocking the player from taking a flight to Germany to undergo a medical and sign his contract, with Kane waiting in his car for updates. Indeed, The Independent claims that the clubs are yet to agree on the full terms of the deal, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy apparently wanting 80% of the fee guaranteed, with the rest made up of attainable bonuses and add-ons to take the figure over £110 million (€127m/$139m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This appears to just be another hiccup in an ever-evolving saga, and it would be highly unusual at this stage if the deal fell apart completely. Kane will almost certainly be a Bayern player, but it may take a little longer than had been expected.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Signing for Bayern will surely be the next step. Kane should eventually be granted the permission he needs to exit the country and head to Germany for his medical, with a four-year deal waiting to be signed as he embarks on a new adventure abroad.