Is Lamine Yamal ready for Lionel Messi’s No.10? ‘One more season’ of 19 mooted for Barcelona wonderkid

Lamine Yamal is expected to take the No.10 shirt at Barcelona that Lionel Messi once filled, but “one more season” of 19 is being mooted.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The teenage wonderkid has been cleared to sign a lucrative new contract in Catalunya after celebrating his 18th birthday. His superstar status is being rewarded financially, while he could be moving up the pecking order on the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

With Ansu Fati leaving for a loan spell at Monaco, the No.10 jersey is up for grabs once more. Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi cemented his legacy in that shirt, with Yamal treading a similar path after graduating from the same La Masia academy system.

WHAT BALAGUE SAID

He has been dropping hints at taking a new squad number, with Guillem Balague saying in his column for BBC Sport: “He has posted pictures of himself one day with the number 19 jersey he currently wears - as a young Messi also did - followed by a homage to some previous wearers of the 10.

“The names read like a who's who of footballing royalty. Messi, of course, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Romario, Hristo Stoichkov, Juan Roman Riquelme, Pep Guardiola and Laszlo Kubala.”

DID YOU KNOW?

It is, however, being claimed that Yamal could delay a huge career call. Balague added: “Speculation around Barcelona's number 10 shirt has followed him for months. Out of respect, he did not entertain conversations about it while Ansu Fati, the previous wearer, was still at the club, but he has since moved to Monaco.

"Barcelona have not announced anything officially, although there has been a dramatic surge in sales of said shirt. Yamal is wondering what to do. Take the weight of the 10? Or keep 19 one more season - perhaps until he turns 19?”

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL?

Yamal started in 41 at Barcelona, when making his senior bow at 15 years of age, before moving on to No.27. He has worn 19 since 2024, with that number also being taken with Spain, but is considered to be a natural fit for the iconic No.10 jersey.