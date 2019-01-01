LaLiga and TikTok Revolutionise New Ways to Enjoy Football

Singapore creators, including national athlete Ng Ming Wei, are already joining in the challenge and fans can follow suit...

LaLiga has announced #HolaLaLigaSantander challenge via its official account on TikTok, the worlds’ leading destination for short-form mobile videos to kick-off the new season.

As one of the premier football leagues in the world, LaLiga will continue to spread football passion to the TikTok global community, with the launch of #HolaLaLigaSantander in-app challenge. On TikTok, football is one of the most popular categories with 2.2 billion views for #Football.

Millions of TikTok users worldwide from all walks of life, united by their love of football, enjoy sharing entertaining clips of matches, and creative videos of themselves playing football through easy to use video capturing and editing tools to share their passion.

More teams

The LaLiga account and its challenge will enable its global community of more than 300,000 football fans to have access to fun and creative videos such as “real Madrid's rocket” and “Messi’s Night, and other exciting content from the football matches.

Kicking off the New Season

To kick off the football season, TikTok users from more than 40 countries, including Singapore, can participate in the TikTok in-app challenge #HolaLaLigaSantander starting from today. For this challenge, a special interactive filter with a virtual football has been designed to allow football fans to show off their headbutting skills and compete against other users and football clubs like F.C , F.C, Atlético de Madrid, Cádiz Club de Fútbol, C.F, RCD or Real Zaragoza.

“For us, being on TikTok is key, because it allows us to reach millions of new users and remain in the lead in the entertainment industry. We will be able to show many more followers that we are the best league in the world, infecting them with our passion for football, ”explains Alfredo Bermejo, director of digital strategy at LaLiga. And it is that the popularity of TikTok has increased, today it has become the most downloaded platform of the last year, captivating users of all ages and nationalities.

Noel Nuez, Country Manager for TikTok and Hispanic South America said: “Our collaboration with LaLiga is an excellent way of attracting more global football fans to TikTok and will enable them to showcase their creativity and deepen their connection with Spanish football in a fun and engaging way.