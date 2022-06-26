LAFC will put Bale in 'position to succeed', says club GM

The 32-year-old Wales winger is heading to California after agreeing a free transfer with the MLS side

Los Angeles FC general manager Joe Thorrington affirmed that the club will do everything it can to make Gareth Bale's spell in MLS a success.

Bale completed a blockbuster transfer to LAFC on Saturday after nine years at Madrid, and is the MLS team's second big signing of the summer after Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini.

While the Welshman has featured only sparingly at club level recently, Thorrington is convinced he can deliver.

What did Thorrington say about Bale?

"We've done our diligence as you would hopefully expect," Thorrington told ESPN during Sunday's victory over the New York Red Bulls, a result that consolidates LAFC's position at the top of the Western Conference.

"We had very open conversations [with Bale] and again, we did our diligence and we know what we are getting into.

"We have had very detailed conversations with Gareth about what he needs to be successful. We believe we are absolutely comfortable with putting Gareth in a position to succeed and it will greatly benefit LAFC."

More big arrivals to come?

While Bale is making his way to Los Angeles, another household name was in attendance for Sunday's win.

Kylian Mbappe took in the game during his summer holidays stateside, and while the Paris Saint-Germain ace won't be joining MLS any time soon Thorrington was delighted to see him in the stands.

"It's great to have [Mbappe] here and it's a testament to the great work that all of us are involved in here to have a star like him here," he added.

"Hopefully he is suitably impressed."

