Lacazette 'knew Arsenal would come back' in stunning West Ham draw

Mikel Arteta's Gunners managed to snatch a share of the spoils following a magnificent comeback, overturning a three-goal deficit against the Hammers

Alexandre Lacazette says he knew Arsenal could mount a comeback to snatch a result against West Ham, following Sunday's remarkable 3-3 draw at London Stadium.

The result ensured that Arsenal stay in the hunt for a European place, and the forward revealed that he never doubted their ability to pull back the match despite a horror start.

The result ensured that Arsenal stay in the hunt for a European place, and the forward revealed that he never doubted their ability to pull back the match despite a horror start.

What did Lacazette say?

"We had the pressure, we knew it was a big game," the Gabon international told Sky Sports after helping the Gunners to a crucial point late on. "We have to work a lot to be ready for the end of the season. It is really complicated, this kind of game, we need to work a lot.



"We knew even after the bad first half we could come back and score more."

Arsenal's European hopes

The North London outfit's latest result means they have gone four games unbeaten on the bounce in the top-flight, but they remain on the outside in the fight for continental football.

With nine games to go, ninth-placed Arsenal have played one more match than nearest rivals Tottenham and Everton, who sit above them in the table, with sixth-placed Liverpool four points ahead.

With the Gunners nine points adrift of the top four and out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the most logical way to a spot in Europe next season is to win the Europa League.

If Arsenal fail to do that however, then they will have to achieve a top seven finish and hope for both domestic cups to be claimed by a top four side in order to open up extra qualification spots.

