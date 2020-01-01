LA Galaxy II part ways with player after racism scandal

The USL club announced the decision on Saturday after opponents San Diego Loyal forfeited their point due to the incident

II have parted ways with Omar Ontiveros after the defender used a racial slur towards a San Diego Loyal player, prompting the club to forfeit the match in protest.

The incident occurred during Wednesday night's 1-1 draw between the two sides, who compete in the USL Championship.

Ontiveros voiced a racial slur towards a black player in the 71st minute, receiving no immediate discipline for the incident from the officials.

More teams

Neither Galaxy II nor SD Loyal disputed the event during an investigation by the USL, prompting a six-game suspension from the league with the potential for further punishment to come.

That further punishment came on Saturday, as with the club saying in a brief statement: "LA Galaxy II have mutually agreed to part ways with defender Omar Ontiveros."

Ontiveros had been with the club since March 2019, having made the move to Los Angeles after previously featuring for Rio Grande Valley FC.

SD Loyal, meanwhile, announced on Friday that the club would forfeit the point earned from the match, having only learned of the incident in the locker room after the game.

“We don’t even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place”, said SD Loyal’s Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community and as a club we will not stand for this.”

Added club president Warren Smith:“If there is anything we have learned during the last few months with all the racial injustice matters that have occurred, we have to take action that have consequences when these matters occur.

"I am proud of this organization, its ownership, staff and especially our players for wanting to take such action."

Article continues below

SD Loyal are managed by former U.S. men's national team star Landon Donovan as the club is currently playing its first-ever season as an expansion team.

The club has earned 23 points through 15 games, sitting seventh in the league so far.

Next up for Donovan's side is a match against Phoenix Rising on Wednesday, while Galaxy II face Las Vegas Lights on Saturday.