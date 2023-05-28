Kylian Mbappe vows to stay at PSG after winning Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth time in succession

Kylian Mbappe has promised to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season after being named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the fourth time in a row.

Mbappe linked with Real Madrid move

Striker vows to stay for another year

Has one year left on PSG contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has been linked with a move away from the French side, with Real Madrid reported to still be interested in signing him after he rejected them to sign a new deal at PSG. However, he says he has no intention of leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honour my contract," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe made the promise after he was crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Year at the UNFP awards ceremony for the fourth time in succession. The 24-year-old was also named in the Team of the Year alongside Lionel Messi, who missed the event to attend a Coldplay concert in Barcelona.

Mbappe scored 28 goals in the French top flight to help the capital club secure the league crown once again. However, with one year left on his contract at PSG, Mbappe's comments may be a hint that he plans on leaving the club on a free transfer after the 2023-24 season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will finish off the season with PSG on June 3 when they take on Clermont Foot in their last game of the campaign.