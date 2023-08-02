Revealed: Kylian Mbappe rejected contract extension clause at PSG that could have 'guaranteed' him transfer to Real Madrid next summer

Kylian Mbappe reportedly rejected a contract clause that would have guaranteed he could leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid next summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation around the Frenchman's future continues to heat up, with the passing of his August 1 loyalty bonus deadline meaning that he is likely to be more open to pursuing a move away. The latest news in this seemingly never-ending saga, reported by Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, is that Mbappe turned down PSG's offer of a clause inserted into a contract extension that would have guaranteed he could leave next summer. Real Madrid has been mooted as Mbappe's most likely next destination, and it has been reported that they already have an agreement in place to sign him when he becomes a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's rejection of the new PSG contract clause seems to suggest he's keen to explore his options as a free agent rather than further commit his future to a club that recently placed him on the transfer list. The possibility of the 24-year-old leaving this summer is still on the table, with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea searching for a way to bring him in before deadline day.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Solhekol, Mbappe is also refusing to speak publicly about his decision to turn down the contract offer. Fans, players, and coaches across the world remain in the dark about what the forward's next steps will be. If he does stay at PSG for one more season, it would be a huge shock if it isn't his last year in Paris.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Given that the PSG star has declined to comment on the latest twist in his transfer saga, it's hard to know what's going on inside Mbappe's head right now. However, his position in Paris looks increasingly untenable, and clubs like Chelsea are keenly dialled in to what could be a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sign the World Cup winner at his peak.