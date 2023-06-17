'Kylian Mbappe is predictable!' - PSG star would be 'AVERAGE' in South America, claims ex-goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert

Paris Saint-Germain hero Kylian Mbappe would struggle to deliver if he played in South America, claims former goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert.

Chilavert spent two years in France with Strasbourg

Played majority of career in native South America

Doesn't think Mbappe would succeed outside of Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? There's no doubt that Mbappe has been one of the best players on the planet over the last five or six years. He's netted a mammoth 148 goals in 176 appearances for PSG but that seemingly hasn't convinced the former Paraguayan shot stopper, the second-highest scoring goalkeeper of all time with 54 goals, who seems adamant that the 24-year-old forward would struggle should he ever make the move to South America.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the Futbol de los grandes radio show, he said: "I would like to see him running at altitude in La Paz or Quito, or playing away in Brazil. Here he would be an average player, he's predictable. Obviously he has an advantage with his speed, but with a defender blowing his neck we can control him calmly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilavert's comments will, no doubt, raise a few eyebrows because of Mbappe's record both domestically and internationally - he's already won the World Cup and continues to be the subject of great interest from Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker will likely feature in France's Euro 2026 qualifying fixture against Greece on Monday.