Kylian Mbappe denies targeting Neymar with 'eat well and sleep well' comments and wants PSG team-mate back soon from injury

- Mbappe warned PSG team-mates after Bayern loss
- Neymar spotted at poker tournament
- Mbappe insists comments aimied at whole team
WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were beaten at home by Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. The forward warned his team-mates to ensure they are in peak shape for the return leg in Munich. Hours later, Neymar was spotted at a poker tournament and then went to McDonald's in an apparent defiance of his team-mates orders.
WHAT THEY SAID: But Mbappe has denied that he was talking specifically about Neymar, telling Prime Video: "[They were] for everyone. For everyone! I've seen people talking about Ney and what happened afterwards...it was not a dig or anything. I think in the context we are in now, we need anything but digs. It's really advice for everyone because, as I said, when we have everyone, other teams have problems."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will be without Neymar for a spell after he had to be stretchered off with an injury during their 4-3 win against Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
Mbappe had good wishes for his co-star as the French giants hope to have him back for the second leg against Bayern on March 8.
"I hope Ney will come back soon because he's a vital player for us," he said.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Mbappe and his PSG co-stars will take on Marseille in their next Ligue 1 match.