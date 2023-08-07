Kylian Mbappe to the US? How MLS could pull off sensational Lionel Messi-style deal to land PSG superstar - explained

Kylian Mbappe to MLS could become a reality after the success of Lionel Messi's move stateside.

Similar deal to Messi's could tempt Mbappe

Foundations for future move

Mbappe not training with PSG and wants move

WHAT HAPPENED? French superstar Mbappe and current club Paris Saint-Germain are at a contract stalemate, and with one year left on his deal, the 24-year-old is pushing for a move away from the French capital. The Daily Record reports that Major League Soccer is now looking to tempt Mbappe with an unlikely switch stateside following the highly successful start to Messi's time with Inter Miami.

HOW CAN THAT HAPPEN? Messi, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Inter Miami, has a deal valued at up to $150 million (£117m) in compensation from his salary, signing bonus and equity in the team, per Sportico. The report also states that the Argentine will have "Revenue-sharing agreements with league partners Apple, adidas and Fanatics". The uniquely structured deal was the first of it's kind, and now, Mbappe could be the second.

WHAT THEY SAID: The report claims that MLS would look to use the structure of the agreement that brought Messi stateside in an attempt to sway the French forward, with the deal being "both a short-term and long-term play". It's added that Mbappe could arrive for only a brief period of time, with hopes from MLS that it would lay the foundations of a relationship so he might return later in his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and PSG are at a contract stalemate and if they do not come to a resolution, the French star could be sold this summer leave for free in 2024, which allows MLS to become a realistic destination - although Real Madrid are favourites to sign him. As things stand, Mbappe is not training with the first team and has rejected two contract proposals from the club.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MBAPPE: The 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign for Mbappe and PSG begins August 12, but the France captain will sit the game out.