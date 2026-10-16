The Kings League MENA has reached its moment of truth. No more room for recovery, and the battle for top spot and the knockout tickets has caught fire after seven weeks of wild footballing entertainment at the "Kool Arena" in Riyadh.

Split 1 kicked off on 18 September, the first full season in the history of the tournament founded in the region by Spanish star Gerard Pique, with 10 teams representing six countries: Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt.

Seven-a-side football fronted by an elite group of the Arab world's most prominent content creators has captured the hearts of young fans. The numbers tell the story: 35 matches and 338 goals so far.

Everything will be settled over the next fortnight, with the eighth and ninth rounds taking place on 16 and 23 October. The league leaders go straight through to the semi-finals. Teams placed second through seventh contest the quarter-finals on 26 October, ahead of the big final four on 30 October.

Kuwait's FWZ: the dark horse that became the leader

At the summit, Kuwait's FWZ, led by content creator Fawaz, are imposing absolute dominance with six wins and a single defeat. They started like a hurricane with four straight victories before stumbling against Jordan's 3BS, then returned with frightening force to crush Qatar's representatives ABO FC by a record score of 13-3, before seeing off Morocco's Bakhira FC 5-4.

Lethal does not cover the Kuwaiti attacking arsenal. Igor Campos spearheads it as the leading scorer with 10 goals, alongside Fouad Al-Amrani with seven goals and six assists, and Colombian David Loaiza, the leading playmaker with seven assists. FWZ have a date with two decisive tests against Egypt's Turbo and then the eagerly awaited summit clash with Morocco's Ultra Chmicha.

A Saudi uprising and a Moroccan chase

Behind the leaders, the chase is heating up. Defending champions DR7, led by Saudi Arabia's Darbaha, have produced one of the finest comeback stories of the season. Two defeats at the start, then five consecutive wins to climb to second, driven by top scorer Igo Kanindi (nine goals) and futsal star Abdullah Al-Oqaili (eight goals).

Morocco's two representatives tell a different tale. Ultra Chmicha, led by Ilyas El Malki, continue to produce big performances in third place with a 5-2 record, after a run of five wins came to a halt against the two Saudi sides. The team rely on a fiery trio who have each scored seven goals: Massy Dabo, Walid El Jaadi and Dani Linares, the latter leading the assist charts with seven.

A points massacre: five teams with one fate

Look to the middle for the real excitement. Five teams sit level on three wins and four defeats in a direct battle for the quarter-final places: Jordan's Red Zone and 3BS, along with RA2, Turbo and Rising Peaks.

Red Zone occupy fourth, led by Mohamed Abdelfattah (nine goals), while Saudi Arabia's RA2, led by Raed, are fifth and include tournament top scorer Marc Sorochi (10 goals). Egypt's Turbo, led by Tarboun, are sixth, after goalkeeper Islam Ahmed snatched the winning goal in a crazy moment from the shootout ball against Red Zone.

Seventh place belongs to 3BS, who have the tournament's strongest goalkeeper in JMK with 61 saves. Rising Peaks are eighth and have its most prolific shooter in Abdullah Al-Maghribi with 42 shots.

At the bottom, Morocco's Bakhira FC (2-5) and Qatar's ABO FC, led by Abu Fulla (2-5), cling to a glimmer of hope in the final two rounds.

Five teams, the same record. Every goal and every point in the coming two rounds will completely reshape the standings.

Tickets for the eighth round are available via the WeBook platform, while all matches can be followed for free through the personal channels of the team presidents and the tournament's official channels on Kick, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch, in addition to live coverage through official partner MBC Group on MBC Action and the Shahid platform.



