How to get Kuwait vs Iraq tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Kuwait face Iraq in a high-stakes Group A fixture at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on September 26, 2026. This explosive matchup brings together two historic Gulf rivals competing for crucial group points.

GOAL provides all the essential details you need to secure your seat at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Discover where to buy tickets, pricing details, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Kuwait vs Iraq Gulf Cup kick-off?

Broadcast details have not been confirmed at this stage — official TV channel and live stream information will be updated as it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Gulf Cup - Game Week 2 26 Sept 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy Kuwait vs Iraq tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing portal, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

How much are Kuwait vs Iraq tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Kuwait vs Iraq Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Kuwait vs Iraq Form

Kuwait have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Thailand in a June 2026 friendly, and they also drew 1-1 with Egypt at the FIFA Arab Cup. Their only defeat in that run came in consecutive losses to UAE (3-1) and Jordan (1-3) at the Arab Cup. Across those five matches, Kuwait scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Iraq's last five results make for difficult reading: four defeats and one draw. Their most recent match was a 5-0 loss to Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, following a 3-0 defeat to France and a 4-1 loss to Norway in the same group stage. Their sole positive result was a 1-1 draw with Spain in a pre-tournament friendly. Iraq scored just two goals across those five games while conceding thirteen.

Kuwait vs Iraq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Iraq hosting Kuwait in a World Cup Qualification AFC fixture in March 2025. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 when Kuwait hosted Iraq in September 2024, also in World Cup qualifying. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Iraq have won two, with the remaining three ending level — Kuwait are yet to win in this recent run of fixtures.



