Kubo gets his wish as Real Madrid wonderkid joins Getafe on loan after unhappy Villarreal spell

The highly-rated teenager spent the first half of the 2020-21 campaign with Yellow Submarine, but he is now heading to another Liga destination

Takefusa Kubo has seen his wish granted after having his unhappy loan spell at cut short, with terminating that agreement and sending the international out to .

The highly-rated 19-year-old first headed out of Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The intention was for him to spend the entire season at El Madrigal.

Kubo had previously been allowed to link up with Real Mallorca, with his parent club eager to get regular game time into him after a high-profile switch to Europe.

That move proved to be a positive one, as 36 appearances were made across all competitions, but the going proved to be much tougher at Villarreal.

With Kubo struggling to nail down a starting berth, he expressed a desire to start afresh elsewhere.

Villarreal boss Unai Emery told reporters of his discussions with the youngster: “I asked Kubo if he wanted to stay or leave and he told me that he is looking for a way out.

“Take’s behaviour is good, he has helped us and he must continue to grow as a player, however, he told me he wants to leave in order to find more minutes elsewhere and that’s why he wasn’t in the matchday squad today.”

Getafe were quick to make their interest known, with club president Angel Torres telling Onda Cero: “Kubo wants to come to Getafe. Yes, another reinforcement could be Carles Alena, but we are not going to go crazy.”

OFICIAL | Takefusa Kubo nuevo futbolista del Getafe C.F.



¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 🥳#KuboAzulon pic.twitter.com/UYhIzw1KDw — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 8, 2021

Real have now confirmed that Kubo will be spending the rest of the season on the outskirts of Madrid at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

A statement from the Blancos read: “Real Madrid and Getafe have agreed the loan of Takefusa Kubo until the end of the season.”

Kubo will be eager to make a positive impact in new surroundings, with there still plenty of potential to be unlocked in his game.

had once hoped to be the ones to benefit, as they added a hot prospect to their La Masia academy ranks, but recruitment breaches forced them to part with his talent.

He returned to Spain on the opposite side of the fierce Clasico divide in the summer of 2019, signing a five-year contract in Madrid after impressing in his homeland and becoming a full international.