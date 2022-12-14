Kroos backs Arsenal academy boss Mertesacker for Germany job after Flick's World Cup failure

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos dubbed Per Mertesacker "the perfect man for the job" with current Germany boss Hansi Flick under pressure.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Hansi Flick's German managerial future still being questioned by some supporters despite assurances from his federation that he would stay long-term, Kroos has called for Per Mertesacker to take over the national team job, insisting he would be a perfect fit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos suggested Mertesacker has the perfect blend of qualities for the job: "He is a great personality. He has an absolute authority and on the other hand, he can also be a friend to the players.

"Per is mega professional and could also make sure that there is a certain closeness to the fans again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Flick has managed to salvage his job for now, his long-term security is up in the air, and speculation is rife as to who might succeed him in the role if he eventually departs. Mertesacker, currently in the Arsenal academy, is a fan favourite and has been discussed for other national team spots in the past.

WHAT NEXT FOR MERTESACKER? Mertesacker has insisted that he's happy at Arsenal, where he's become a highly regarded part of the academy staff, but he perhaps could be lured into the international ranks in the future.