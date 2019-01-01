Krieger backs Rapinoe over Trump in White House war of words

The USWNT defender has joined the list of players not willing to visit the POTUS and has backed her team-mate

The war of words continues between Donald Trump and the U.S. women's national team, with Ali Krieger having sent her support to Megan Rapinoe and joined her in saying she would not be visiting the White House.

For those keeping count, that's now three of the USA's biggest female stars, with Alex Morgan having made her stance on the matter clear as well, who have publicly said they would not visit the President should they be invited.

Trump, who has hit out at Rapinoe on multiple occasions, did so again via tweet on Wednesday, but offered an invitation to the entire team, win or lose, after the World Cup.

"Women’s soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, just stated that she is 'not going to the F...ing White House if we win'," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, black unemployment is at the lowest level in our country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

"We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.

"Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team.

"Be proud of the flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

But Krieger has joined a growing list of players who say they will not be making the trip to visit Trump, and hit back at the President for his treatment of women, the LGBTQ+ community and other minority groups.

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

"In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable."

Krieger's support of the LGBTQ+ community should come as no surprise. The defender is engaged to goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, with the two having gone public with their relationship prior to the World Cup.

As for Trump, it will be interesting to see if his invitation holds as the list of players unwilling to attend grows.

The President pulled his invitation to NBA champion Steph Curry for "hesitating" to accept in 2017, prompting NBA superstar LeBron James to call him a "bum".

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017 U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The USWNT has more pressing business to attend to for the moment, however, with a quarter-final against host nation coming up on Friday.