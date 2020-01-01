‘Koulibaly final piece in stratospheric Liverpool squad’ – Dossena can see Napoli deal being done

A man who spent time at Anfield and in Naples during his playing days believes Jurgen Klopp should target another commanding centre-half

Kalidou Koulibaly would be the final piece in the puzzle that leaves with a “stratospheric” squad, says Andrea Dossena, with there every reason to believe that a deal could be done.

Speculation regarding a raid from Anfield on the ranks at for a international has started to surface.

Exit talk is nothing new for Koulibaly, with his stock having skyrocketed across a productive spell in .

A Premier League move has been mooted for some time, with Manchester United and Tottenham also said to be in the mix ahead of the next window.

Big money will be required to prise Koulibaly from , but those reportedly in the hunt for his signature all boast deep pockets.

That applies to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp expected to be backed again in the recruitment market as the Reds seek to cement their standing at the top of domestic and continental games.

Dossena, who spent time on Merseyside and in Naples during his playing career, believes Koulibaly should be sought by the Premier League leaders.

He told Radio Musica TV: "If the league resumes, Napoli will hardly qualify for the next , so the Neapolitan club will be forced to give up some important players – the most eligible are Fabian [Ruiz] and Koulibaly.



"Klopp is missing just one piece to complete a stratospheric squad and the Koulibaly-Van Dijk pairing could become a big barrier.

"Also, Liverpool have no economic problems and therefore the deal would be within the reach of the English club."

Dossena is not the first to express excitement at a potential Koulibaly and Virgil van Dijk partnership at Liverpool.

Former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison has told ESPN of their potential pairing: “I think if Koulibaly comes through the door at Liverpool and he plays alongside Virgil van Dijk, I think you wrap the title up right there.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better, there won’t be another partnership like it.

“I think at 28 he’s a great age, he’s got good pace, he’s strong, he’s a leader. I think he walks straight into Liverpool’s line up and he makes them harder to beat, he makes them a physical presence.

“You wouldn’t want to play against Van Dijk or Koulibaly – how on earth as a striker do you even think about getting any joy out of those two?”