Kondogbia completes €10m move to Atletico from Valencia as Simeone lands Partey replacment

Geoffrey Kondogbia has completed a €10 million move to from on Tuesday morning, replacing Thomas Partey in Diego Simeone's squad.

Goal confirmed the final fee over the weekend, with Kondogbia committing his future to Atletico through to 2023 after reaching an agreement to depart Valencia.

Atletico announced the 27-year-old's arrival via an official statement on their website, which reads: "Atletico de Madrid have reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia who will play for our club for the remainder of the year and three more seasons."

