'Knighthood? Jude Bellingham for Prime Minister!' - England fan’s hilarious response

"Jude Bellingham for f*ing prime minister!"

That was the instant, no-holds-barred reply from one England fan when a GOAL FanZone reporter asked whether Jude Bellingham deserves a knighthood for his performances at the 2026 World Cup.

The short but brilliant clip was filmed in the aftermath of England’s dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals — a game in which Bellingham scored both goals, including the winner that sent the Three Lions into the semi-finals for the first time since 2018.

The fan was asked outright about a potential knighthood for the Real Madrid and England superstar. His response needed no follow-up.

“Jude Bellingham for that knighthood?” and then supporter went full throttle: “Jude Bellingham for f*ing prime minister!"

The clip ends with what sounds like fans breaking into a rendition of Oasis’ Wonderwall — “By now you should have somehow realized…” — as the Bellingham hype reaches peak levels.

Bellingham has been the standout player of England’s campaign so far, with six goals in the tournament and a string of Player of the Match performances.

England are now one win away from a first World Cup final since 1966, and if Bellingham continues this form, the country might genuinely start debating which title to give him first.