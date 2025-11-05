Where to watch today's New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New York Knicks look to keep their momentum rolling at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night as they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams sit at 4-3 and are trying to build rhythm early in the season.

Minnesota opens the ESPN doubleheader and come in having taken three of their first four away from home. They currently sit sixth in the league in offensive efficiency. On Monday, they pulled away late and outscored Brooklyn by 13 in the fourth to seal a 125-109 road win.

New York has been steadily climbing in the East. The Knicks have captured four playoff series in the past three seasons and continue their quest to lift a first NBA title since 1973. They rank 12th in offensive efficiency and are averaging 116.3 points under first-year head coach Mike Brown. Monday’s 119-102 victory over Washington showed that ball movement is becoming a key feature. New York recorded 32 assists on 44 made shots and hit 47 percent from the floor.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks will face off against the Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, NY

How to watch New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on ESPN and Fubo.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns was the standout in their last outing, scoring 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds. OG Anunoby added 16 points along with six boards and five steals. Jordan Clarkson chipped in 15 points in just 16 minutes off the bench.

Mitchell Robinson is expected to have his minutes monitored due to a knee concern.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

For Minnesota, Donte DiVincenzo posted 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added nine boards and five assists. Jaden McDaniels was sharp as well, finishing with 22 points on a near-perfect 9-of-11 performance. Julius Randle delivered a triple-double line with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/10/25 NBA New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves 100–95 01/18/25 NBA New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves 99–116 12/20/24 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks 107–133 10/14/24 NBA New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves 115–110 01/02/24 NBA New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves 112–106

